Luster and Stony Brook host UNC Wilmington

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-17, 1-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-5, 7-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-17, 1-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-5, 7-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits UNC Wilmington after CJ Luster II scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 81-74 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 12-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Sean Moore leads the Seahawks with 6.5 boards.

The Seawolves are 1-8 in conference matchups. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Wight averaging 2.9.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Seawolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Bo Montgomery is averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

Luster is averaging 15.3 points for the Seawolves. Joseph Octave is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

