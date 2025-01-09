Lune and Eastern Illinois host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-4, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-6, 5-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-4, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-6, 5-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Tennessee Tech after Ella Lune scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 69-56 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 6-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois allows 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in conference games. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is averaging 18 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers.

Peyton Carter is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

