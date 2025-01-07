Luis leads St. John’s against Xavier after 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits Xavier after RJ Luis scored 20 points in St. John’s 70-62 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 8-1 on their home court. Xavier averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Red Storm are 3-1 in Big East play. St. John’s is 11-3 against opponents over .500.

Xavier makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). St. John’s has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Red Storm face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 16.3 points.

Aaron Scott averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

