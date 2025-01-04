Luc’s 19 lead Longwood past Charleston Southern 83-78

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyrell Luc had 19 points in Longwood’s 83-78 victory against Charleston Southern on Saturday night. Luc…

Luc shot 5 of 9 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Lancers (12-5, 1-1 Big South Conference). Colby Garland scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six assists. Elijah Tucker had 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

Taje’ Kelly led the way for the Buccaneers (5-12, 1-1) with 25 points, three steals and two blocks. RJ Johnson added 19 points, eight assists and two steals for Charleston Southern. Daylen Berry had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

