LSU visits No. 23 Ole Miss following Dia’s 21-point outing

LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss hosts LSU after Malik Dia scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 73-66 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels have gone 8-0 in home games. Ole Miss averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 0-2 against SEC opponents. LSU scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Ole Miss makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). LSU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Ole Miss allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rebels.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

