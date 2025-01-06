LSU visits Missouri following Carter’s 22-point game

LSU Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU…

LSU Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces Missouri after Cam Carter scored 22 points in LSU’s 80-72 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Missouri Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. Missouri is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The LSU Tigers are 0-1 against conference opponents. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 2.9.

Missouri averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 50.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Missouri Tigers.

Carter is averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals for the LSU Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.