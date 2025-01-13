LSU Tigers face the Arkansas Razorbacks on 3-game losing streak

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-5, 0-3 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-5, 0-3 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU will try to end its three-game slide when the Tigers take on Arkansas.

The Tigers are 9-1 on their home court. LSU scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-3 in conference games. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Adou Thiero averaging 4.1.

LSU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Arkansas scores 9.0 more points per game (78.4) than LSU allows to opponents (69.4).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers.

Thiero is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.