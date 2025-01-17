LSU takes on No. 11 Texas A&M after Carter’s 27-point game

LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-4, 2-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-4, 2-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits No. 11 Texas A&M after Camryn Carter scored 27 points in LSU’s 78-74 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-3 in SEC play. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 2.6.

Texas A&M makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). LSU scores 14.7 more points per game (81.0) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (66.3).

The Aggies and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is shooting 38.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Aggies.

Chest is averaging seven points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.