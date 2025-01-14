LSU plays conference foe Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-5, 0-3 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-5, 0-3 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Fland and Arkansas visit Camryn Carter and LSU in SEC play Tuesday.

The Tigers have gone 9-1 in home games. LSU is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Razorbacks are 0-3 in SEC play. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

LSU’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers.

Fland is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

