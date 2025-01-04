LSU hosts Vanderbilt after Carter’s 23-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) at LSU Tigers (11-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2; over/under…

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) at LSU Tigers (11-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Vanderbilt after Cam Carter scored 23 points in LSU’s 110-45 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. LSU scores 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Commodores have gone 1-0 away from home. Vanderbilt is 1-0 in one-possession games.

LSU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Commodores square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers.

Tyler Nickel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Commodores: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

