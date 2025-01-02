Loyola (MD) faces Holy Cross, seeks 4th straight home win

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-5) Baltimore; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Holy…

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-4) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-5)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Holy Cross looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) is second in the Patriot with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Koi Sims averaging 4.2.

The Crusaders are 5-2 on the road. Holy Cross is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD) averages 60.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 61.0 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 62.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the 61.0 Loyola (MD) allows.

The Greyhounds and Crusaders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimmie Hicks is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Greyhounds.

Simone Foreman is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

