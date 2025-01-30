Loyola Marymount visits Werth and San Francisco

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-11, 2-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-10, 7-4 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-11, 2-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-10, 7-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount after Freja Werth scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 63-56 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 7-1 in home games. San Francisco is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 2-9 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

San Francisco averages 65.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 65.3 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dons. Werth is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

