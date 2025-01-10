Loyola Marymount visits Todorovic and Pepperdine

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Loyola Marymount after Stefan Todorovic scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 87-70 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves are 5-3 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-4 in conference games. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Pepperdine scores 74.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.3 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 70.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 72.5 Pepperdine allows to opponents.

The Waves and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Will Johnston is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

