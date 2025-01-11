Loyola Marymount visits Pepperdine after Todorovic’s 29-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 1-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Loyola Marymount after Stefan Todorovic scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 87-70 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves have gone 5-3 at home. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Lions are 1-4 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 5.3.

Pepperdine averages 74.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.3 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Waves.

Jevon Porter is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.