Loyola Marymount visits Pacific after Ralph’s 26-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-8, 3-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-15, 1-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Loyola Marymount after Elias Ralph scored 26 points in Pacific’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers are 3-6 on their home court. Pacific is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 3-4 in conference games. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Pacific’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Will Johnston is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 15.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

