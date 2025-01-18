Loyola Marymount takes on San Diego in conference matchup

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 1-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-8, 2-4 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 1-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-8, 2-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Loyola Marymount in WCC action Saturday.

The Lions are 8-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Toreros are 1-5 in WCC play. San Diego has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Loyola Marymount scores 69.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.5 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.8 points for the Lions.

Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

