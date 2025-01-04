Loyola Marymount takes on Portland, aims to break 5-game skid

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-6, 0-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-2, 3-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-6, 0-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-2, 3-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount aims to break its five-game slide with a win over Portland.

The Pilots have gone 8-2 at home. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 2.1.

The Lions are 0-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Portland averages 79.6 points, 14.6 more per game than the 65.0 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Pilots.

Naudia Evans is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, seven assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

