Loyola Marymount Lions take on the San Diego Toreros on 6-game losing streak

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount aims to end its six-game losing streak when the Lions play San Diego.

The Lions have gone 3-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is seventh in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali’a Matavao averaging 2.4.

The Toreros are 0-5 in conference games. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 63.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 66.2 Loyola Marymount allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lions.

Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.6 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.