Loyola Marymount hosts Stewart and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 4-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Loyola Marymount after Carlos Stewart scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 77-54 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions are 7-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Broncos are 4-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks fifth in the WCC with 16.2 assists per game led by Stewart averaging 2.9.

Loyola Marymount scores 70.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 74.4 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevon Porter is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

Adama Bal is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

