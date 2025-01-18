Loyola Marymount hosts Gonzaga after Ejim’s 35-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-8, 6-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-8, 0-6 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-8, 6-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-8, 0-6 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Loyola Marymount after Yvonne Ejim scored 35 points in Gonzaga’s 66-65 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Lions have gone 3-3 at home. Loyola Marymount is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 68.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 65.9 Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lions.

Allie Turner is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.