Loyola Marymount faces Pepperdine on 3-game road slide

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Lions take on Pepperdine.

The Waves have gone 4-1 at home. Pepperdine is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 0-5 in conference play. Loyola Marymount is third in the WCC scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Pepperdine averages 61.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 66.2 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11 points.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

