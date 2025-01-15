Loyola Marymount faces Pacific on 3-game road slide

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-10, 3-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-10, 3-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hits the road against Pacific looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Tigers have gone 4-4 at home. Pacific allows 68.0 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Lions have gone 0-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Pacific is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Pacific allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.