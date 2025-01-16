Loyola Marymount faces Pacific, looks to stop road slide

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-10, 3-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-7, 0-5 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-10, 3-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount travels to Pacific looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Tigers are 4-4 on their home court. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 2.7.

The Lions have gone 0-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is eighth in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali’a Matavao averaging 2.4.

Pacific’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

Naudia Evans is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.