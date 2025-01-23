Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara meet for conference matchup

Santa Clara Broncos (9-11, 3-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 1-7 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (9-11, 3-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-9, 1-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naudia Evans and Loyola Marymount host Olivia Pollerd and Santa Clara in WCC play.

The Lions have gone 4-4 at home. Loyola Marymount is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos are 3-7 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Loyola Marymount scores 65.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.6 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Pollerd is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Madison Naro is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.