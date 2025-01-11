Loyola Chicago visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Fleming’s 20-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 2-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 2-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Loyola Chicago after Rasheer Fleming scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Fleming paces the Hawks with 9.1 boards.

The Ramblers are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.8 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 7.2 more points per game (76.5) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (69.3).

The Hawks and Ramblers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Hawks.

Sheldon Edwards is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

