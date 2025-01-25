Loyola Chicago visits Phillips and Rhode Island

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-9, 3-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 4-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-9, 3-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 4-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Loyola Chicago after Sophie Phillips scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 60-58 victory over the UMass Minutewomen.

The Rams are 5-4 in home games. Rhode Island averages 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Ramblers are 3-6 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago gives up 62.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Rhode Island scores 62.6 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 62.1 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 60.2 points per game, 3.3 more than the 56.9 Rhode Island allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Rams. Phillips is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Kira Chivers is averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Ramblers. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

