Loyola Chicago takes on VCU, seeks 4th straight home win

VCU Rams (7-8, 1-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-2 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

VCU Rams (7-8, 1-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-2 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Ramblers face VCU.

The Ramblers are 7-3 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams have gone 1-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 59.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Loyola Chicago makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). VCU averages 59.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 59.7 Loyola Chicago allows.

The Ramblers and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Ramblers.

Mykel Parham is averaging 4.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.