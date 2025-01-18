Loyola Chicago takes on Saint Louis, looks to stop 3-game slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-8, 2-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-11, 1-4 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-8, 2-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-11, 1-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago enters the matchup against Saint Louis after losing three in a row.

The Billikens are 5-4 on their home court. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 3.5.

The Ramblers have gone 2-5 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Saint Louis’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 60.7 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 79.1 Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Ramblers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 7.8 points.

Naelle is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging nine points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 54.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.