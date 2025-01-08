Loyola Chicago puts home win streak on the line against VCU

VCU Rams (7-8, 1-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-2 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

VCU Rams (7-8, 1-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-2 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Ramblers take on VCU.

The Ramblers are 7-3 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is eighth in the A-10 scoring 63.7 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Rams are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Loyola Chicago averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game VCU allows. VCU averages 59.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 59.7 Loyola Chicago allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.2 points.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.