Loyola Chicago plays Dayton on 4-game win streak

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4, 1-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (6-6, 0-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-4, 1-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (6-6, 0-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Dayton.

The Flyers have gone 6-2 at home. Dayton has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ramblers have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Dayton is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rikki Harris is averaging 7.2 points for the Flyers.

Naelle is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 61.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.