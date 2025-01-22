Loyola Chicago hosts Richmond following Theodorsson’s 22-point game

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 6-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-8, 3-5 A-10) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 6-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-8, 3-5 A-10)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Richmond after Emma Theodorsson scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 66-63 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers have gone 7-5 at home. Loyola Chicago is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spiders are 6-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 60.9 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 58.3 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Spiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theodorsson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.2 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 57.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders. Maggie Doogan is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 56.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

