Loyola Chicago hosts Rhode Island following Thomas’ 23-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (13-3, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 1-2 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Loyola Chicago after Sebastian Thomas scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 67-64 overtime victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Ramblers are 8-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago ranks fifth in the A-10 with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Miles Rubin averaging 7.5.

The Rams are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago averages 75.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.3 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island scores 10.5 more points per game (79.9) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (69.4).

The Ramblers and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Edwards is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Thomas is averaging 18.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

