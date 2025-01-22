Lovejoy, Detroit Mercy Titans take on the Cleveland State Vikings

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy visit Tevin Smith and Cleveland State in Horizon League action Wednesday.

The Vikings have gone 9-2 at home. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 2-7 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Cleveland State averages 74.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 75.7 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Titans match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 13.5 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lovejoy is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Titans. Grant Gondrezick II is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

