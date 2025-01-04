Love leads Arizona against No. 16 Cincinnati after 33-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces No. 16 Cincinnati after Caleb Love scored 33 points in Arizona’s 90-81 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats are 7-0 in home games. Cincinnati averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is fourth in college basketball scoring 43.5 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 7.2.

Cincinnati averages 78.4 points, 9.6 more per game than the 68.8 Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 26.4 more points per game (85.9) than Cincinnati allows (59.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Love is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.