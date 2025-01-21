Love, Arizona Wildcats to visit Avery, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 5-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 5-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 2-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Arizona in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Cowboys have gone 7-1 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona averages 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 74.0 points, 5.3 more per game than the 68.7 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowboys and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ousmane is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Tobe Awaka is averaging 7.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

