Love and UT Arlington host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-9) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-0 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech after Koi Love scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 87-79 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Mavericks have gone 5-0 at home. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 5.9.

The Trailblazers are 1-5 in road games. Utah Tech has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Arlington is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittingham is averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mavericks.

Chardonnay Hartley is shooting 30.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

