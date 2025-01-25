Love and UT Arlington host Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-7, 2-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-7, 4-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-7, 2-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-7, 4-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Abilene Christian after Koi Love scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Mavericks have gone 7-0 at home. UT Arlington is second in the WAC scoring 72.3 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

UT Arlington’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian scores 5.8 more points per game (72.3) than UT Arlington gives up (66.5).

The Mavericks and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brittingham is averaging 12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is averaging 18.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Bella Earle is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

