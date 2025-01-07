Love and the Houston Cougars take on conference foe BYU

Houston Cougars (4-10, 0-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (4-10, 0-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (9-5, 0-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes BYU and Houston square off on Wednesday.

The BYU Cougars are 5-2 in home games. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by Amari Whiting averaging 4.2.

The Houston Cougars are 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

BYU averages 67.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 62.0 Houston gives up. Houston averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than BYU gives up.

The BYU Cougars and Houston Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the BYU Cougars.

Laila Blair is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Houston Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Houston Cougars: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.