Louisville wins at Syracuse for the first time in 8 years, 85-61

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 24 points and Louisville won at Syracuse for the first time in eight years with an 85-61 victory on Tuesday night

Louisville (13-5, 6-1 ACC), which has won seven straight games, hadn’t beat the Orange on the road since a 76-72 overtime victory on Feb. 13, 2017.

Hepburn was 8 of 13 from the floor and made half of the Cardinals’ 12 shots from long range. Terrence Edwards Jr. added 16 points for the Cardinals. J’Vonne Hadley scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Chris Bell made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Syracuse (8-9, 2-4). Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Louisville ended the first half on a 12-0 run for a 43-27 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way. Hepburn scored 15 points from five 3-pointers and Reyne Smith hit two 3s in the first half for the Cardinals. Davis scored 10 first-half points for the Orange.

Louisville hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Syracuse stays home to face Notre Dame on Saturday.

