Louisville visits Saunders and Virginia

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia…

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Louisville after Elijah Saunders scored 22 points in Virginia’s 70-67 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Cavaliers are 7-1 in home games. Virginia averages 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in conference games. Louisville is sixth in the ACC scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Virginia’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Louisville allows. Louisville scores 17.6 more points per game (78.4) than Virginia allows (60.8).

The Cavaliers and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Cavaliers.

Chucky Hepburn is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

