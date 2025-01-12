Louisville hosts No. 13 Georgia Tech following Dunn’s 33-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-1, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-1, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech faces Louisville after Kara Dunn scored 33 points in Georgia Tech’s 105-94 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 at home. Louisville averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 18.8 assists per game led by Tonie Morgan averaging 5.2.

Louisville makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

Dunn is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.