Louisville faces Wake Forest following Curry’s 21-point game

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-2 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on Wake Forest after Jayda Curry scored 21 points in Louisville’s 74-56 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons are 6-3 on their home court. Wake Forest is second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.2 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Cardinals are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Wake Forest is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville scores 19.1 more points per game (74.3) than Wake Forest allows (55.2).

The Demon Deacons and Cardinals match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malaya Cowles is averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Demon Deacons.

Tajianna Roberts is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

