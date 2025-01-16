Louisville faces Syracuse, aims for 7th straight win

Syracuse Orange (7-9, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Syracuse Orange (7-9, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Syracuse.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 in home games. Louisville scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Orange are 1-4 in conference play. Syracuse is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisville scores 73.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.4 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Orange match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Cochran is averaging 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Georgia Woolley is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

