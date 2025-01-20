Louisville faces SMU on 8-game win streak

Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC) Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville aims…

Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville aims to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on SMU.

The Mustangs have gone 8-2 at home. SMU scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 7-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville is sixth in the ACC scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

SMU makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Louisville averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game SMU allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Mustangs.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

