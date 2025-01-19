Louisville Cardinals play the Virginia Tech Hokies, aim for 8th straight win

Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-5, 3-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville will attempt to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 8-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Cardinals are 6-1 in ACC play. Louisville is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Virginia Tech scores 76.5 points, 10.1 more per game than the 66.4 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Cardinals match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Hokies.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

