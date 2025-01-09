Louisville Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Panthers, seek 5th straight victory

Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-8, 0-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville is…

Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-8, 0-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in ACC play. Louisville averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MaKayla Elmore is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

