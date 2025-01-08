Louisville Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Panthers, look for 5th straight victory

Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-8, 0-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville is…

Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-8, 0-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers are 6-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville is eighth in the ACC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is averaging 17.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers.

Tajianna Roberts is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.