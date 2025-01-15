Louisiana visits Shannon and Arkansas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Zyion Shannon scored 24 points in Arkansas State’s 75-70 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas State has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-1 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas State averages 69.6 points, 11.0 more per game than the 58.6 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 61.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 65.8 Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is scoring 9.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Red Wolves.

Tamiah Robinson is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

