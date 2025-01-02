Louisiana visits Coastal Carolina after Granger’s 20-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-10, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-10, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Louisiana after Colin Granger scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 75-53 win over the Warner Royals.

The Chanticleers are 4-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Denzel Hines averaging 4.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-0 in conference games. Louisiana is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is averaging 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Kentrell Garnett is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 9.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

