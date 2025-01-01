Louisiana Tech visits UTEP following Batcho’s 27-point outing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-2) at UTEP Miners (10-3) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-2) at UTEP Miners (10-3)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays UTEP after Daniel Batcho scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 108-60 victory against the Rust Bearcats.

The Miners have gone 7-0 in home games. UTEP ranks ninth in the CUSA with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Otis Frazier III averaging 1.7.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the road. Louisiana Tech is sixth in the CUSA scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

UTEP makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahamad Bynum averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 60.8% from beyond the arc.

Amaree Abram is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

